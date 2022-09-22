Local

Keeping it reel: the Kids’ Fishing Derby is turning 20

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The annual Kids’ Fishing Derby is turning 20!

Kids from 4-14 have flocked to Lilly Lake at Eagle Creek Park to enjoy the ‘ol-fishin’ hole for the Kids’ Fishing Derby for many years.

It will be no different for the event’s 20th anniversary from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.

The day is designed to encourage kids to disconnect from the indoors and reconnect with the great outdoors.

Aside from getting some grub, kids can meet the mascot of the Indy Fuel team, Nitro, during the event from 11-noon.

State fishing licenses are not required for the event, and admission to the park is free for anyone registered for the event in advance.