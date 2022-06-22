Local

Kimbal Musk’s SoBro restaurant closes again

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A restaurant owned by Kimbal Musk is once again closed.

ND streetBAR – formerly known as Next Door American Eatery – had its last day at 4573 N. College Ave. on June 18.

“As with our restaurant industry peers, we faced continued challenges in the hiring and supply chain sectors, leading us to close our doors,” reads a sign posted to the front door of the restaurant.

The sign said staff were offered severance.

The restaurant previously closed early into the pandemic in March 2020 before reopening in July 2021.

Musk operated another Indianapolis restaurant on Mass Ave, Hedge Row American Bistro, which has also been closed.

Musk, the brother of Elon Musk, was estimated by Forbes to have a net worth of $700 million in 2021.