Kurt Vonnegut museum opens in new home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Once facing a uncertain future, the Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library unveiled its new home Saturday.

The organization hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony featuring Kurt’s daughter, Edith Vonnegut, at the new location at 543 Indiana Ave., just blocks away from the Indianapolis Canal Walk downtown.

The nation’s only museum and nonprofit championing the literary, artistic and cultural contributions of Indiana-born writer Kurt Vonnegut had been operating out of a gift shop in the Circle Centre Mall after its lease in the Emilie Building on Senate Avenue ended Feb. 1.

The museum features displays from Vonnegut’s storied life and career, including his iconic blue typewriter and reading glasses, as well as personal letters, photos and more. The museum also features a coffee house and community room.

Fletcher Square restaurant Bluebeard has also agreed to open up a second location, called Mr. Rosewater, inside the new building.