Last Look: Westfield library empties out

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — With armfuls of Austens, boxes of Becketts, and crates of Capotes, a busy crew is quickly undoing something that took decades to put together.

The stacks at the Westfield Washington Public Library are emptying. The building is closed.

Workers remove books and other items from Westfield Washington Public Library (Provided Photo/WWPL)

It’s far from a tragedy for readers, though. Instead, it’s the next step toward the future of the library, which is set to relaunch a little more than a month from now in brand-new digs.

Less than one mile separates the old, 333 West Hoover Street, and new, 17400 Westfield Boulevard, buildings, but the two are generations apart when it comes to their features.

As always, scores of bookshelves will still serve as the heart of the library, but the new building also features a makerspace, digital media lab, coffee shop, sewing machines, event space, and outdoor seating.

Items from Westfield Washington Public Library boxed up and in temporary storage (Provided Photo/WWPL)

“While we’re sad to say goodbye to our current location, we’re incredibly excited about the opportunities that the new building will bring,” Executive Director Sheryl Sollars said when announcing the final timeline. “We can’t wait to welcome everyone to our new home.”

The grand opening for the new library is set for June 1, but those eager for a sneak peek can attend a VIP Party on May 18. The event includes a scavenger hunt, live music, a silent auction, and more – all with a black-and-white checkered flag theme, fitting for the Month of May.

“This VIP Preview Party isn’t just about unveiling a brand-new building; it’s about unveiling a new chapter in the story of our community,” Sollars said.

Moving crew rolling books into the new Westfield Washington Public Library Building (Provided Photo/WWPL)

While the library is closed, many online services continue, but access to in-person resources is extremely limited. In fact, anyone who currently has a book checked out of Westfield Washington Library can keep it much longer than usual; leaders don’t want you to return it until the new building opens. (And, no, you won’t face a late fee!)