Leadership Indianapolis to host OI Insights event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Leadership Indianapolis will host an event Tuesday that will allow people to experience one aspect of the city’s civic life and engage with local leaders.

Two of the event leaders Ebony Chappel, director of programs and communication with Leadership Indianapolis, and Tamise Cross executive director with P30 spoke about the upcoming event on Monday’s Daybreak.

“OI Insights was started last year and it’s a branch off of one of our flagship programs, which is Opportunity Indianapolis. There we take people on a two-day field trip, sort of around the city to get to know how the city runs,” Chappell said.

Cross says P30, which is a co-working space for entrepreneurs specifically on the far east side, focuses on the social impact that needs to take place within the community. This year, P30 will be the focus for participants to learn about the great work they are doing on the far east side.

“We went to go visit P30 last year on a staff meeting and I was blown away by not only the space … You know, something that’s really important for us at leadership Indianapolis is to make sure that people understand leadership as multicultural, multigenerational, and collaborative. They embody that collaborative spirit and it helps to change the narrative of the far east side and what people think about it,” Chappel said.

Anyone interested in participating in this event can find out more information on how to join online.