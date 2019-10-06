Lightning possible cause of house fire that spread to neighboring homes

One firefighter was hospitalized after a house fire believed to be caused by lightning. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Fire Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A firefighter was hospitalized for possible heat exhaustion after a fire broke out in a home and spread to two other homes on the city’s southeast side Sunday morning.

Indianapolis Fire Department Battalion Chief Rita Reith said the fire may have been caused by lightning.

It happened in the 10500 block of Mallard Glen Court around 3:30 a.m.

Authorities say the fire was under control by 4:30 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found one home with heavy fire showing from the roof.

(Provided Photo/Indianapolis Fire Department)

The fire spread to two neighboring houses, causing damage to both.

One homeowner told firefighters the fire may have been caused by heavy lightning that had just moved through the area. The man was awakened by his home alarm system. He smelled smoke, evacuated and saw fire on his roof.

An Uber driver who was dropping off a customer in the area was able to wake up and alert another homeowner that their house was also involved in the fire.

Authorities estimate $750,000 worth of damage done to all three homes combined.

The fire remains under investigation.