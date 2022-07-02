Local

Local bowler rolls 36 consecutive strikes, just 39th person ever to accomplish feat

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — Bryan Deck walked through Rose City Bowl’s door for the first time as a 7-year-old. The local bowling alley in New Castle, Indiana was a sanctuary for the Deck family. Bryan’s father JC, or better known as “Bud”, rolled in weekly leagues at Rose City Bowl up until his passing in 2006.

“Probably when he was 40, he started bowling with us a lot,” said Deck. “Me and my older brother and my dad, we won the championship like six years straight.”

After Bud passed away, the Deck boys didn’t bowl for years. Eventually, the brothers picked the sport back up, and on June 20th, Bryan achieved the unthinkable. Deck became just the 39th person on earth to bowl a perfect score of 900 with 36 consecutive strikes.

“I was shaking so bad, and then it was like my dad took over me, like he jumped in my body or something,” said Deck. “I don’t even know how I got the ball out… I said, ‘Come on dad, pull me through this last game.’”

The 900 shattered Rose City Bowl’s previous record in its 61-year existence, and topped Deck’s own previous personal best of 812. For Deck, accomplishing the feat at the alley he grew up bowling in made all the difference.

“I wouldn’t want it to happen in any other place, these people are family to me,” said Deck. “Sharon (Weddle), the manager, is like my second mom, she’s been there since Day 1.”

Sharon Weddle has managed Rose City Bowl for 37 years and has seen Bryan every step of the way. When Weddle heard Deck was in the middle of a historic round, she rushed to come watch.

“I made it in time, they called me when he was in his 5th frame,” said Weddle. “I made it in time to watch him throw his eighth, ninth, and tenth frame.”

Rose City Bowl celebrated Bryan’s accomplishment with a party at the lane on Friday.

“My dad… he would be so happy, it would be unreal,” said Deck.