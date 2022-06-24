Local

Local students get creative during performing arts summer camp

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Local students will showcase their creative abilities during a special dance performance Friday night.

Students from The Performing Arts Conservatory’s summer camp program will perform a choreographed dance for the residents of Still Waters Adult Day Center and present a final performance for parents.

The four-day summer camp, which started Monday, teaches kids in the sixth through eighth grades about dance, drama, and music at a semi-professional level. It’s held at the conservatory’s facility on Shadeland Avenue near 71st Street.

Bridget Townsend, the conservatory’s executive director, says they wanted to reach kids in that age range to give them options to try different areas of interest in the arts. To do that, the group hosted workshops and invited professional musicians and producers to speak to the students.

“We’ve had an opportunity to let them meet professionals that are already in this industry so that they can understand what it takes, what skills they need, what kind of commitments they need to make, to build their careers and really be the best version of themselves. I think that’s what every single presenter said this week.”

Registration for the conservatory’s August program for kids in grades six through twelve is now open. Students will get organized instruction and education curriculum to grow in their specific performing arts area. For more information on how to enroll, click here.