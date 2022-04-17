Local

Mayor Hogsett tests positive for COVID-19

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett speaks with News 8 on Jan. 24, 2022. (WISH Photo)
by: Divine Triplett
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mayor Joe Hogsett tested positive for Covid-19 over the weekend.

Hogsett is isolating at home and following CDC guidelines for quarantining.

“After experiencing mild symptoms, I took an at-home test and tested positive for COVID-19,” Mayor Hogsett said. “Thanks to my vaccine and booster shot, I am experiencing very minor symptoms, and continue to encourage all Indianapolis residents to get their vaccine to reduce their risk of serious illness.”

Residents are encouraged to learn more about COVID-19 on the CDC website.

