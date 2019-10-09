Meijer plans to build store in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — There are plans for a Meijer grocery store at the intersection of State Road 32 and Springmill Road in Westfield.

The city says Meijer bought the land a few years back.

Mayor Andy Cook says the corporation filed their final development plans and went before the planning commission on Monday night.

The new grocery store will be close to Maple Knoll apartments and located just south of Grand Park.

Mayor Cook says there are a lot of homes to the south and southwest side of the city. There are also new homes to the north, just west of Grand Park that would be beneficial for Meijer.

“Since they’re working through our State Road 32 overlay, that calls for extra architecture, landscaping and sign requirements and all because SR 32 is a very important corridor to us that we want to protect and be as esoteric as it can be in a retail area,” Mayor Cook said.

There are also plans to break ground on October 31 for Grand Junction Plaza in downtown Westfield.

The city says there will be apartments and individual homes in the area near Park Street. They’ve been planning this development for 12 years.

Meijer also plans to put in a gas station next to the grocery store.