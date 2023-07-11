Search
Memorial honors late Marion Co. Sheriff’s Deputy John Durm

by: Kyla Russell
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “John was just a good guy. He really was. 38 years, you can’t give that much law enforcement to the community and (it not) mean something,” Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal said of sheriff’s deputy John Durm.

61-year-old Durm died Monday after an inmate attacked him and took control of a Marion County Sheriff’s Office van just before 11:30 a.m.

The inmate, identified as 34-year-old Orlando Mitchell, stole the van and drove it out of the Criminal Justice Center Complex. He crashed nearby in the 3000 block of Prospect Street.

A memorial for Durm, which includes his van, has been set up outside the Criminal Justice Center in the northeast corner public parking area.

The sheriff’s office is encouraging community members to visit the memorial to honor Durm.

Indianapolis City-County Council members paid their respects to Durm during Monday night’s meeting with a moment of silence in his honor.

In a Tuesday morning Facebook post, the sheriff’s office warned the public against scammers claiming to raise funds for the family.

The only fundraising efforts will be announced through the sheriff’s office, the post said.

Monday’s death marks the third death of a law enforcement officer in the past two weeks.

