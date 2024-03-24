Motorcycle crash claims man’s life on I-465

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash on I-465 northbound on Saturday afternoon, according to Indiana State Police.

Just before 4 p.m. Saturday, Indiana State Police dispatchers began receiving multiple 911 calls about a serious crash involving a motorcycle on the ramp from I-465 northbound to I-69 northbound. When first responders arrived to the location, they found an unresponsive adult male lying in the right lane of the ramp.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Indiana State Police crash reconstructionists responded to the scene to investigate. Preliminary information led investigators to believe the motorcycle driver was driving at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a guardrail along the side of the ramp. The impact ejected the man from the motorcycle and underneath a trailer being pulled by a pickup truck. Investigators believe the pickup truck then rolled over the man. The driver of the pickup truck remained on scene.

The ramp from I-465 northbound to I-69 was closed for three hours while the crash was investigated. The ramp has since been reopened. According to investigators, excessive speed was a factor in this crash, and there are no indications that the motorcycle rider or the driver of the pickup truck were impaired. Due to state law, an intoxication test was administered to the pickup truck driver.

The family of the motorcycle driver has been notified. His identity is being withheld to allow time for family members to be notified. No further information was released by investigators.

Indiana State Police troopers were assisted by the Lawrence Fire Department, the Marion County Coroner’s Office, the Indiana Department of Transportation, Hoosier Helpers, and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.