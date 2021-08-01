Local

Motorcyclist dies in crash on State Road 38 in Clinton County

KIRKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — Speed was believed to be a factor in the fatal crash of a motorcyclist Sunday, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said.

Clinton County Central Dispatch received a 911 call of a single-vehicle motorcycle crash about 3 p.m. Sunday on State Road 38 at the intersection with county roads 500 South and 450 East. That’s about a mile west of the town of Kirklin.

Leonardo Hernandez Jimenez, 20, of Frankfort, died in the crash, the sheriff’s office said in a news release Sunday night. The sole occupant of the motorcycle, Jimenez was wearing a helmet.

Deputies believe three motorcycles were westbound on a section of State Road 38 that jogs into two nearly 90-degree turns, where 500S runs east and 450E runs south from the jog. As the motorcycles were entering the second curve, the lead motorcycle, a Black 2004 Honda CBR, went off the north side of the road and struck a concrete drainage culvert.

The release did not include information on the other motorcyclists.

Hernandez was an active member of the U.S. Army National Guard, the release said.

Sheriff Rich Kelly said in the news release, “This is another tragic event that we have seen all too often this summer. I am saddened to respond to another scene with a preventable outcome. My condolences go out to the Hernandez family and to all of our first responders. I also want to thank Mr. Hernandez for his service in the Army National Guard. I ask the community to drive with care on our roadways-be mindful of your speed and maintain your lane. Please be courteous to others and maintain safe distances while following and while passing. Our Chaplains have been made available to all first responders and to the family. Stay Safe Clinton County!”