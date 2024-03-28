Movin’ on up: Most expensive homes for sale in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (Stacker) — Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Indianapolis listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#30. 1434 N Park Ave, Indianapolis
– Price: $1,300,000
– 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
– Square feet: 4,674
– Price per square foot: $278
– Lot size: 0.2 acres
– Days on market: 115 days
#29. 725 N Cleveland St, Indianapolis
– Price: $1,380,000
– 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
– Square feet: 4,000
– Price per square foot: $345
– Days on market: 76 days
#28. 7155 E Edgewood Ave, Indianapolis
– Price: $1,400,000
– 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
– Square feet: 6,750
– Price per square foot: $207
– Lot size: 5.4 acres
– Days on market: 148 days
#27. 8150 Westfield Blvd, Indianapolis
– Price: $1,400,000
– 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
– Square feet: 5,397
– Price per square foot: $259
– Lot size: 1.9 acres
– Days on market: 73 days (-$100,000 price reduction since listing)
#26. 5716 Washington Blvd, Indianapolis
– Price: $1,400,000
– 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,848
– Price per square foot: $288
– Lot size: 0.2 acres
– Days on market: 16 days
#25. 55 E 73rd St, Indianapolis
– Price: $1,470,000
– 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
– Square feet: 4,147
– Price per square foot: $354
– Lot size: 0.5 acres
– Days on market: 9 days
#24. 12151 Admirals Pointe Cir, Indianapolis
– Price: $1,500,000
– 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
– Square feet: 7,545
– Price per square foot: $198
– Lot size: 0.5 acres
– Days on market: 128 days
#23. 10373 E Old National Rd, Indianapolis
– Price: $1,500,000
– 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
– Square feet: 2,550
– Price per square foot: $588
– Lot size: 4.6 acres
– Days on market: 333 days
#22. 429 N Pennsylvania St Unit 700, Indianapolis
– Price: $1,590,000
– 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
– Square feet: 3,759
– Price per square foot: $422
– Days on market: 355 days (-$150,000 price reduction since listing)
#21. 8815 Spinnaker Ct, Indianapolis
– Price: $1,595,000
– 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
– Square feet: 6,384
– Price per square foot: $249
– Lot size: 0.7 acres
– Days on market: 129 days
#20. 7111 N Meridian St, Indianapolis
– Price: $1,633,800
– 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
– Square feet: 4,855
– Price per square foot: $336
– Lot size: 0.4 acres
– Days on market: 114 days
#19. 450 E Vermont St, Indianapolis
– Price: $1,650,000
– 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms
– Square feet: 7,601
– Price per square foot: $217
– Lot size: 0.2 acres
– Days on market: 281 days (-$75,000 price reduction since listing)
#18. 557 E 82nd St, Indianapolis
– Price: $1,650,000
– 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
– Square feet: 6,407
– Price per square foot: $257
– Lot size: 0.5 acres
– Days on market: 11 days
#17. 35 W 72nd St, Indianapolis
– Price: $1,677,000
– 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
– Square feet: 5,328
– Price per square foot: $314
– Lot size: 0.4 acres
– Days on market: 114 days
#16. 5440 E 75th St, Indianapolis
– Price: $1,699,000
– 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms
– Square feet: 6,382
– Price per square foot: $266
– Lot size: 4.9 acres
– Days on market: 139 days
#15. 8549 Clew Ct, Indianapolis
– Price: $1,799,900
– 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
– Square feet: 7,401
– Price per square foot: $243
– Lot size: 0.5 acres
– Days on market: 83 days
#14. 4404 N Meridian St, Indianapolis
– Price: $1,875,000
– 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
– Square feet: 5,838
– Price per square foot: $321
– Lot size: 0.8 acres
– Days on market: 10 days
#13. 505 S East St, Indianapolis
– Price: $1,924,900
– 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
– Square feet: 4,490
– Price per square foot: $428
– Lot size: 0.1 acres
– Days on market: 2 days
#12. 9291 Promontory Cir, Indianapolis
– Price: $1,925,000
– 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms
– Square feet: 7,740
– Price per square foot: $248
– Lot size: 0.5 acres
– Days on market: 37 days
#11. 5250 N Meridian St, Indianapolis
– Price: $1,990,000
– 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
– Square feet: 8,133
– Price per square foot: $244
– Lot size: 0.7 acres
– Days on market: 52 days (-$160,000 price reduction since listing)
#10. 501 S East St, Indianapolis
– Price: $1,999,900
– 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
– Square feet: 4,490
– Price per square foot: $445
– Lot size: 0.1 acres
– Days on market: 11 days
#9. 1420 W Edgewood Ave, Indianapolis
– Price: $2,000,000
– 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,912
– Price per square foot: $686
– Lot size: 2.2 acres
– Days on market: 7 days
#8. 10919 Brigantine Dr, Indianapolis
– Price: $2,239,000
– 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 4 half bathrooms
– Square feet: 7,682
– Price per square foot: $291
– Lot size: 0.4 acres
– Days on market: 10 days
#7. 8002 N Meridian St, Indianapolis
– Price: $2,349,900
– 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
– Square feet: 7,006
– Price per square foot: $335
– Lot size: 1.2 acres
– Days on market: 59 days (-$50,000 price reduction since listing)
#6. 4820 Fauna Ln, Indianapolis
– Price: $2,400,000
– 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
– Square feet: 6,728
– Price per square foot: $356
– Lot size: 2.4 acres
– Days on market: 181 days
#5. 9062 Bay Breeze Ct, Indianapolis
– Price: $2,500,000
– 6 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
– Square feet: 11,598
– Price per square foot: $215
– Lot size: 0.5 acres
– Days on market: 102 days
#4. 5 E 71st St, Indianapolis
– Price: $3,950,000
– 8 bedrooms, 11 full bathrooms, 5 half bathrooms
– Square feet: 21,634
– Price per square foot: $182
– Lot size: 2.8 acres
– Days on market: 327 days (-$300,000 price reduction since listing)
#3. 1 Virginia Ave Apt 901, Indianapolis
– Price: $3,995,000
– 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms
– Square feet: 5,288
– Price per square foot: $755
– Days on market: 138 days
#2. 1 N Illinois St Apt 2102, Indianapolis
– Price: $4,600,000
– 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
– Square feet: 5,070
– Price per square foot: $907
– Days on market: 377 days
#1. 5101 Green Braes East Dr, Indianapolis
– Price: $6,000,000
– 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
– Square feet: 10,761
– Price per square foot: $557
– Lot size: 5.6 acres
– Days on market: 226 days (-$1,000,000 price reduction since listing)
