Movin’ on up: Most expensive homes for sale in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (Stacker) — Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Indianapolis listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#30. 1434 N Park Ave, Indianapolis

– Price: $1,300,000

– 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

– Square feet: 4,674

– Price per square foot: $278

– Lot size: 0.2 acres

– Days on market: 115 days

#29. 725 N Cleveland St, Indianapolis

– Price: $1,380,000

– 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

– Square feet: 4,000

– Price per square foot: $345

– Days on market: 76 days

#28. 7155 E Edgewood Ave, Indianapolis

– Price: $1,400,000

– 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

– Square feet: 6,750

– Price per square foot: $207

– Lot size: 5.4 acres

– Days on market: 148 days

#27. 8150 Westfield Blvd, Indianapolis

– Price: $1,400,000

– 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

– Square feet: 5,397

– Price per square foot: $259

– Lot size: 1.9 acres

– Days on market: 73 days (-$100,000 price reduction since listing)

#26. 5716 Washington Blvd, Indianapolis

– Price: $1,400,000

– 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,848

– Price per square foot: $288

– Lot size: 0.2 acres

– Days on market: 16 days

#25. 55 E 73rd St, Indianapolis

– Price: $1,470,000

– 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

– Square feet: 4,147

– Price per square foot: $354

– Lot size: 0.5 acres

– Days on market: 9 days

#24. 12151 Admirals Pointe Cir, Indianapolis

– Price: $1,500,000

– 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

– Square feet: 7,545

– Price per square foot: $198

– Lot size: 0.5 acres

– Days on market: 128 days

#23. 10373 E Old National Rd, Indianapolis

– Price: $1,500,000

– 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

– Square feet: 2,550

– Price per square foot: $588

– Lot size: 4.6 acres

– Days on market: 333 days

#22. 429 N Pennsylvania St Unit 700, Indianapolis

– Price: $1,590,000

– 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

– Square feet: 3,759

– Price per square foot: $422

– Days on market: 355 days (-$150,000 price reduction since listing)

#21. 8815 Spinnaker Ct, Indianapolis

– Price: $1,595,000

– 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

– Square feet: 6,384

– Price per square foot: $249

– Lot size: 0.7 acres

– Days on market: 129 days

#20. 7111 N Meridian St, Indianapolis

– Price: $1,633,800

– 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

– Square feet: 4,855

– Price per square foot: $336

– Lot size: 0.4 acres

– Days on market: 114 days

#19. 450 E Vermont St, Indianapolis

– Price: $1,650,000

– 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms

– Square feet: 7,601

– Price per square foot: $217

– Lot size: 0.2 acres

– Days on market: 281 days (-$75,000 price reduction since listing)

#18. 557 E 82nd St, Indianapolis

– Price: $1,650,000

– 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

– Square feet: 6,407

– Price per square foot: $257

– Lot size: 0.5 acres

– Days on market: 11 days

#17. 35 W 72nd St, Indianapolis

– Price: $1,677,000

– 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

– Square feet: 5,328

– Price per square foot: $314

– Lot size: 0.4 acres

– Days on market: 114 days

#16. 5440 E 75th St, Indianapolis

– Price: $1,699,000

– 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms

– Square feet: 6,382

– Price per square foot: $266

– Lot size: 4.9 acres

– Days on market: 139 days

#15. 8549 Clew Ct, Indianapolis

– Price: $1,799,900

– 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

– Square feet: 7,401

– Price per square foot: $243

– Lot size: 0.5 acres

– Days on market: 83 days

#14. 4404 N Meridian St, Indianapolis

– Price: $1,875,000

– 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

– Square feet: 5,838

– Price per square foot: $321

– Lot size: 0.8 acres

– Days on market: 10 days

#13. 505 S East St, Indianapolis

– Price: $1,924,900

– 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

– Square feet: 4,490

– Price per square foot: $428

– Lot size: 0.1 acres

– Days on market: 2 days

#12. 9291 Promontory Cir, Indianapolis

– Price: $1,925,000

– 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms

– Square feet: 7,740

– Price per square foot: $248

– Lot size: 0.5 acres

– Days on market: 37 days

#11. 5250 N Meridian St, Indianapolis

– Price: $1,990,000

– 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

– Square feet: 8,133

– Price per square foot: $244

– Lot size: 0.7 acres

– Days on market: 52 days (-$160,000 price reduction since listing)

#10. 501 S East St, Indianapolis

– Price: $1,999,900

– 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

– Square feet: 4,490

– Price per square foot: $445

– Lot size: 0.1 acres

– Days on market: 11 days

#9. 1420 W Edgewood Ave, Indianapolis

– Price: $2,000,000

– 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,912

– Price per square foot: $686

– Lot size: 2.2 acres

– Days on market: 7 days

#8. 10919 Brigantine Dr, Indianapolis

– Price: $2,239,000

– 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 4 half bathrooms

– Square feet: 7,682

– Price per square foot: $291

– Lot size: 0.4 acres

– Days on market: 10 days

#7. 8002 N Meridian St, Indianapolis

– Price: $2,349,900

– 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

– Square feet: 7,006

– Price per square foot: $335

– Lot size: 1.2 acres

– Days on market: 59 days (-$50,000 price reduction since listing)

#6. 4820 Fauna Ln, Indianapolis

– Price: $2,400,000

– 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

– Square feet: 6,728

– Price per square foot: $356

– Lot size: 2.4 acres

– Days on market: 181 days

#5. 9062 Bay Breeze Ct, Indianapolis

– Price: $2,500,000

– 6 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

– Square feet: 11,598

– Price per square foot: $215

– Lot size: 0.5 acres

– Days on market: 102 days

#4. 5 E 71st St, Indianapolis

– Price: $3,950,000

– 8 bedrooms, 11 full bathrooms, 5 half bathrooms

– Square feet: 21,634

– Price per square foot: $182

– Lot size: 2.8 acres

– Days on market: 327 days (-$300,000 price reduction since listing)

#3. 1 Virginia Ave Apt 901, Indianapolis

– Price: $3,995,000

– 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms

– Square feet: 5,288

– Price per square foot: $755

– Days on market: 138 days

#2. 1 N Illinois St Apt 2102, Indianapolis

– Price: $4,600,000

– 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

– Square feet: 5,070

– Price per square foot: $907

– Days on market: 377 days

#1. 5101 Green Braes East Dr, Indianapolis

– Price: $6,000,000

– 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

– Square feet: 10,761

– Price per square foot: $557

– Lot size: 5.6 acres

– Days on market: 226 days (-$1,000,000 price reduction since listing)

