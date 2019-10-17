Mozel Sanders Foundation hosts ‘Give Back Luncheon’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thanksgiving will be here before you know it and the Mozel Sanders Foundation is busy preparing for their annual Thanksgiving dinner.

The organization hosted their “Give Back Luncheon” Thursday.

Business and political leaders from around central Indiana were invited to help raise money for the foundation.

Each year the Mozel Sanders Foundation provides a warm meal on Thanksgiving to anyone who needs it.

Outback restaurant and Michael’s Soul Food provided the food for Thursday’s event.

“We host this event every year, started by the late Amos Brown and this is one of our premiere events where multi-partisan officials come out and we raise money to help feed the hungry on Thanksgiving Day,” said Stephen Sanders, Mozel Sanders’ grandson.

The Mozel Sanders Foundation welcomes any donations to help pay for the meals. If you would like to donate, click here.