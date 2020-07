New Castle mayor issues boil order after water main break

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — New Castle Mayor Greg York says a boil order is in place for the city’s water utility through at least Thursday.

A significant water main break occurred in a residential area at Church and South Sixth streets, according to the mayor’s office and the Henry County 911 dispatch center. That location is southeast of the intersection of state roads 3 and 38.

The boil order is for all water from the city’s utility.