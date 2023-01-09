Local

New downtown hospital’s price tag rises above $4B, IU Health says

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The cost of IU Health’s new downtown Indianapolis hospital complex now exceeds $4 billion, the health and hospital group announced Monday.

The price is a 60% increase from the original estimate.

IU Health says the higher price tag is due to rising construction costs and a major increase in patient rooms, from 672 to 864.

The hospital on Monday also released new renderings of the proposed hospital, which sits at 16th Street and Capitol Avenue adjacent to IU Health Methodist Hospital.

The new facility will combines IU Health Methodist and University hospitals into one.

IU Health says the facility could open as early as October 2027.