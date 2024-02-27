Search
New food resource service hub launches on city’s north side

by: Daja Stowe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy Hunger Network launched a food resource “service hub” on the city’s north side.

It’s an effort to help connect people with the food resources they need.

“FRSH” will serve as an on-site food pantry on East 32nd Street. That is near the Trinity Episcopal Church on North Meridian Street.

Organizers say the hub will provide cooking classes to area residents. it will also help those who qualify for Federal Nutrition Programs get the resources their families need.

