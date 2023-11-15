Nickel Plate Express set to debut inaugural New Year’s Eve Train Ride

Get ready to embark on a truly extraordinary New Year's Eve experience. Nickel Plate Express (NPX) has announced its first-ever New Year's Eve Train Ride, an enchanting event that will transport you from Hobbs Station in Noblesville to Earthly Endearments in Atlanta, Ind., (Provided Photo/Nickel Plate Express)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (The REPORTER) — Get ready to embark on a truly extraordinary New Year’s Eve experience. Nickel Plate Express has announced its first-ever New Year’s Eve Train Ride, an enchanting event that will transport you from Hobbs Station in Noblesville to Earthly Endearments in Atlanta, Ind., for an evening of opulence and merriment.

Departing at 8 p.m. on Dec. 31, this masquerade-themed train ride promises an unforgettable journey through time and style. As you step aboard NPX’s beautifully restored train, you’ll be transported to an era of elegance and intrigue. All passengers are encouraged to dress in their finest masquerade-themed apparel, adding an extra touch of glamour to the night.

Throughout the evening, live music from a string quartet will set the perfect tone, adding a touch of enchantment to the atmosphere. Lose yourself in the melodies and rhythms as you embrace the joyous spirit of the night. And as the clock approaches midnight, raise a glass from our champagne bar, toasting to the arrival of the New Year and bidding farewell to the year past. Prepare for a breathtaking balloon drop at midnight, filling the air with a burst of colors and excitement.

This exclusive event has limited tickets available, so you should secure yours early to ensure your spot on this unique journey. Don’t miss the opportunity to celebrate New Year’s Eve in style and create memories that will last a lifetime. For ticket purchase and further information, please visit NickelPlateExpress.org.

About Nickel Plate Express Nickel Plate Express is operated by Nickel Plate Heritage Railroad, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in Hamilton County in 2017 with the goal of preserving the area’s rich railroad history through educational and entertaining train rides. It welcomes more than 20,000 visitors a year to themed excursions aboard historic 1950s Santa Fe El Capitan double-deck cars, to the new Hobbs Station depot, and to tour a 150-year-old depot in Arcadia.

The NPX operates from February to December, from Noblesville through Cicero, Arcadia, and Atlanta, offering themed excursions including wine, beer, and dinner rides, as well as family-friendly holiday programs and caboose rides during select months. For more information, visit NickelPlateExpress.org.

