Local

No serious injuries after 3 vehicle crash involving school bus

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Students were on a Warren Township school bus when it was struck by an SUV involved in another crash.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to Brookville and Franklin roads just before 7 a.m. Friday. IMPD says they are now assisting school police with Warren Township in the investigation.

IMPD said there were no serious injuries in the crash but at least one SUV driver was sent to a hospital.

Police say two vehicles were involved in a crash, then one of them struck the bus.

No other information has been released.