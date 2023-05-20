Noblesville blooms for Indiana Peony Festival

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A preview of Saturday’s Indiana Peony Festival happened Friday night with the theme “Peonies in the Park.”

The event was at Seminary Park in Noblesville on South 10th Street.

Like the Peony Festival on Saturday, Friday night’s event featured floral installations, live music and peony-inspired foods and drinks.

Organizers say donations and participation support of the festival helps increase the peony beautification footprint in Noblesville and beyond. They also say it promotes education for the much-beloved state flower.

Kelly McVey, executive director of the Indiana Peony Festival, told News 8 about Saturday’s festival, “You can check out all the peonies blooming in the park. We also have wonderful food and drinks from different vendors, and it’s just a great celebration of the peony and our state flower.”

The peony was named the state flower in 1957. The festival will run from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Seminary Park.