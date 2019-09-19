Noblesville man attempts to break world record on bicycle

CARMEL (WISH) — A Noblesville man will attempt to break a world record on Friday by bicycling the farthest distance in 24-hours in a roundabout in Carmel.

Dave Schweikert will begin his ride Friday at 7 p.m. and ride until Saturday at 7 p.m.

Schweikert is an avid cyclist and has already rode thousands of miles across the country.

This ride isn’t only about breaking a record, Schweikert is also raising funds for an organization called World Bicycle Relief.

That organization provides bicycles to help people in rural Africa become mobile.

The bikes allow them to access healthcare, education and economic opportunities they wouldn’t typically be able to.

Schweikert will use the roundabout on River Road and Main Street in Carmel for the ride. The city will have designated parking for anyone who wants to come and watch.

You can learn more about World Bicycle Relief by clicking here.

Schweikert shares his rides on his personal website called “Why I Ride,” you can also find a link to donate to his world record challenge there.