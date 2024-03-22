Olympic champion ‘races’ to reunite with childhood admirer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s not too often that you get to reunite with your childhood heroes. More than 20 years after first meeting Jackie Joyner-Kersee, WISH-TV’s Amicia Ramsey would be reunited with the Olympian in a heartfelt reunion during the 2023-2024 Steward Speakers event.

Hundreds filled the NCAA Hall of Champions Thursday evening to listen to the stories of six-time Olympic medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee and groundbreaking leader Jacqueline “Jacquie” McWilliams.

During the two-hour event, the ladies spoke of their upbringings and how the world of sports served as a refuge and driving factor for building success.

Just as the event was coming to a close, Master of Ceremonies Marc Mullins opened the floor for questions. One of the first to raise their hands was Amicia Ramsey. Ramsey began with a revelation that moved the crowd to tears.

“I just want to give my flowers to Jackie Joyner-Kersee. I’m from East St. Louis, Illinois. Jackee opened the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in 2000 and I was a kid there,” Rasmey said.

The Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center was created to help at-risk children in the area of East St. Louis, Illinois. Through safe play spaces, school work help, and athletic programming, Joyner-Kersee aimed to give those children a support system they didn’t have at home.

Ramsey became emotional as she continued expressing her admiration and thanks prompting Joyner-Kersee to leave the stage and embrace her. The crowd then erupted in applause.

As the two embraced, Ramsey spoke of Joyner-Kersee’s commitment to the community as she would often visit the children participating in sports at her facility.

“She would come to our sectionals … and she would be there cheering us on,” Ramsey said.

While Ramsey wasn’t an “at-risk” child, she was touched by the legacy Joyner-Kersee built and says it inspired her to find purpose. She then asked her childhood mentor about where and how to find that inspiration once again in her adult years.

Joyner-Kersee replied “The women who have been a part of your life. Look not where you are today but where you’re trying to go and fill in the pieces to the puzzle.”

Watch the full interaction between Ramsey and her hero, Joyner-Kersee, below.