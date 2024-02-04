Organizations to host Community Day at Indiana Statehouse

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Crossroads Public Affairs will host a Community Day at the Indiana Statehouse on Tuesday all in hopes of teaching attendees how to advocate for their communities.

This week, Crossroads is partnering with Black Onyx Management, the African American Coalition of Indianapolis, the Indiana State Teachers Association, Indiana Black Expo, Herbert Simon Family Foundation, and the Indianapolis Urban League for the Community Day.

A release on the event says the goal is “to increase political participation and amplify Indiana residents’ influences on bills that impact their neighborhoods.”

Marshawn Wolley with Crossroads told News 8 that there are several areas of concern that residents have expressed and that can be advocated for at a state level.

“We actually did a study, (reaching) out to 80,000 Black people across the state, touching 14 communities. The top areas of concern that came out of the survey were community violence, affordable housing, education, Black businesses, and mental health,” he said.

During Community Day, residents will watch legislators in session in the gallery, hear from legislative leadership, and get a tour of the statehouse. Representatives from Fort Wayne, Evansville, Indianapolis, and other parts of the state will give presentations on issues impacting communities.

Some Indiana legislators scheduled to participate in the event include Rep. Todd Huston, Sen. Rod Bray, Sen. Greg Taylor, and Rep. Phil Gia Quinta.

200 W. Washington St. in Indianapolis.

The event begins at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Pre-registration is required. Participants can enjoy a complimentary breakfast and lunch. Food will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.