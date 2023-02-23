Local

Pacers’ George Hill inspires youth at Barbershop Talk session

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — From the barber’s chair to the classroom, George Washington High School students are tackling life’s daily challenges with the help of ‘Barbershop Talk’, a program that aims to provide students with a safe and supportive space for open and honest conversation while getting haircuts.

Indiana Pacers player and Indiana native George Hill joined the discussion Wednesday and held an open gym with the kids.

Many students took turns asking Hill questions about his life as a pro basketball player, but the conversation also turned to more serious topics like dealing with anger and trauma growing up in a tough neighborhood. Hill listened to their stories, shared some of his experiences growing up in a similar environment, and offered encouragement.

“My biggest takeaway was how all the kids talked about interaction with the police officers and how they feel. I broke it down to how I would think a cop would feel approaching a certain situation, and they started to understand a bit better,” Hill said.

Students also talked about how they could apply his advice to their lives.

“He told us about how the streets were and where he came from and how he came up like us,” said Ma’Jarion Russell, a freshman, said.

Antonio Patton, CEO of local nonprofit Men of Vision Empowering, hosts the talks every Wednesday morning. He says the program is a powerful reminder of the importance of creating safe spaces where young people can openly and honestly without fear of being judged.

“They share the good, the bad, the ugly, and their nasty without being ridiculed or judged,” said Patton. He also believes good haircuts, tapers, and linings boost confidence and self-esteem.