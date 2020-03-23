Local

Pedestrian struck, killed on west side

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle on the city’s west side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officials responded to the area of West 10th Street and Woodpointe Drive just before 6:15 a.m. for an accident involving a pedestrian.

After arriving on the scene, the pedestrian was located and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers later said the person passed away.

Police said the driver of the vehicle did remain on the scene.

