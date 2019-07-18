Pet Pals TV: Canine Parvovirus

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every week Patty Spitler shares a story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This time the host of Pet Pals TV stopped by Midday with her guest Dr. Mark Petersman with Noah’s Animal Hospital.

Dr. Petersman talked about a number of dogs he’s encountered lately that had canine parvovirus, what causes it and how to prevent it.

He also talked about some of the symptoms and whether there is a cure for the virus.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.