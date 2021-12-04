Local

Pet Pals TV: Pet Friendly Services of Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every week Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of Pet Pals TV, was joined by Cheri Storms with Pet Friendly Services of Indiana. They discussed why it’s important to get pets fixed, how buying a license plate can support the organization and the challenges currently facing shelters.

More information about Pet Friendly Services is available on its website.

Click on the video to watch the full interview.