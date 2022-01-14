Local

Pike appoints interim superintendent, plans ‘separation’ from Reichanadter

Flora Reichanadter, superintendent of the Metropolitan School District of Pike Township in Indianapolis, talks during a district videoconference.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Pike Township School Board on Thursday night appointed an interim superintendent as it looks to remove Superintendent Flora Reichanadter.

The decision came about six weeks after an online petition called for her resignation. Nearly 2,900 have signed the change.org petition.

A district social media post made Thursday night says, “Board counsel is in discussion with Superintendent Reichanadter’s counsel regarding an amicable separation between the superintendent and the MSD of Pike Township. This evening, Dr. Larry Young was approved as the interim superintendent for the remainder of the school year.”

Young is Pike Township Schools’ assistant superintendent of operations, according to the district’s website.

At a Thursday night meeting, the board members said they plan to begin the search for a permanent superintendent immediately.

Reichanadter did not attend the meeting. The board’s decision comes after students have done remote learning during the coronavirus pandemic, and due to a shortage of staff and school bus drivers.

Reichanadter was hired by Pike Township in 2015. She has worked as a teacher or administrator in various Indiana school districts, including Franklin Township Schools and Fishers-based Hamilton Southeastern Schools, for more than three decades.