Playground to honor IPS student one step closer to being built

The proposed playground at George Julian School 57 in the Indianapolis Public Schools district. (Image Provided/Indianapolis Public Schools)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A memorial playground in Irvington is another step closer to becoming a reality.

The playground at George Julian School 57 will honor 7-year-old Hannah Crutchfield who was hit and killed in September while crossing the street with her mom after school.

Her mom and a crossing guard were also injured.

Hannah’s mom, Cassandra Crutchfield, said the school’s former playground was one of her daughter’s favorite places to play, which is why she said rebuilding it with Hannah in mind has been a top priority for her classmates.

“We will definitely have some big play equipment, some climbing structures — we are hoping to get some spinners; the kids love to spin — some swings,” Crutchfield said.

Hannah’s classmates chose the blue and yellow colors for the project in honor of the George Julian Jets. The school has also picked a construction company to build the new playground.

“She would be super excited about this. She would just be pumped about a new playground, something colorful, something they can climb on,” Crutchfield said.

Cassandra’s mother also says the playground will open to all kids in the neighborhood, not just George Julian students.

So far, the families have raised a little more than $60,000. Crutchfield says they will need $200,000 in total. A website is being used to accept donations.