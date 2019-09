INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Two people have been shot on the city’s near north side, according to IMPD Dispatch.

The shooting happened in the area of 33rd and Hovey streets just after 3 a.m. Tuesday.

According to IMPD, an adult female and a child were shot.

The woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition while the child was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police are on scene investigating and this story will be updated once more information becomes available.