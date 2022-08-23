Local

Police investigating shots fired into home on College Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police in Indianapolis were looking for the person who fired a gun into a home early Tuesday on the city’s near-north side.

At around 1 a.m., members of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to a home at College Avenue and 33rd Street.

Officers at the scene tell News 8 that someone fired several shots into the home while several people, including children, were asleep inside.

IMPD says no one was injured.

Police have not identified any possible suspects, but investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.