Silver Alert issued for 10-year-old missing from Gas City

Police on Sept. 1, 2019, were seeking information on the location of 10-year-old Skylea Carmack, missing from Gas City, Indiana. (Provided Photo/ISP)

GAS CITY, Ind. (WISH) — State police are seeking help to find a 10-year-old girl missing from Gas City.

A Silver Alert was issued Sunday night for Skylea Rayn Carmack, 10, who was last seen around 4 p.m. Saturday in Gas City.

Her parents reported her disappearance to Gas City police. Police describe the girl as 5 feet tall and 100 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair. She was wearing a black T-shirt with an emblem of Mario and Luigi, black pants with a red or cherry design, and teal Converse high-top tennis shoes. She was also wearing blue and silver nail polish.

She may be carrying a pink backpack, a blanket with puzzle pieces on it and a pillow and may answer to the names Sky or Boog.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information about Carmack’s location is asked to call 765-473-6666 or the Gas City Police Department at 765-674-2278.