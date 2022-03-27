Local

Portion of Market Street to close Monday for construction

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A section of Market Street in the heart of downtown Indianapolis will close Monday as part of a larger reconstruction project.

West Market Street will close from Illinois Street to Monument Circle so workers can fix the roadway and improve ADA compliance of the sidewalks, ramps, and crosswalks, according to the City of Indianapolis Department of Public Works.

The westbound lane of Market Street will remain open to traffic, while the sidewalk on the north side of the street will be open for pedestrians.

The suggested detour for eastbound Market Street is:

Follow Illinois Street to Ohio Street

Head east from Ohio Street onto Pennsylvania Street

Take Pennsylvania Street south to rejoin with Market Street

The eastern two lanes of Illinois Street will also be restricted for construction, just near the intersection with Market Street.

When work is complete later this year, the $2.8 million Market Street reconstruction project will have enhanced connectivity and accessibility for pedestrians and vehicles from Illinois Street to Monument Circle, says Indy DPW. It is similar to the project recently completed along East Market Street, from Alabama to Delaware Streets.