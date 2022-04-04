Local

Portions of East 38th Street closing Monday for Purple Line construction

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Portions of 38th Street will close after morning rush hour on Monday for construction of the IndyGo Purple Line, weather permitting.

Eastbound lanes of 38th Street will close from Fall Creek Parkway to Keystone Avenue. One westbound lane will remain open to traffic.

The closure and detour are expected to last until at least mid-August, according to IndyGo.

Detours

Eastbound traffic will be detoured via Fall Creek Parkway and Keystone Avenue.

Access to southbound Sutherland Avenue will remain open via the Fall Creek Parkway and 38th Street intersection.

Local access to homes and businesses will be maintained during the closure.

IndyGo bus stop closures, relocations

IndyGo Routes 4 and 39 outbound bus stops will remain closed and temporarily relocated within the construction areas on 38th Street between Fall Creek Parkway and Keystone Avenue through the summer, according to IndyGo.

Closed bus stops include 10268, 10169 and 10167. There will be temporary stops available wherever possible.

Inbound bus stops will be reopened from the previous Orchard Avenue closure.

Purple Line project overview

Work on the Purple Line is expected to take two years and the line is scheduled to open in 2024.

When complete, the 15-mile Purple Line will connect downtown Indianapolis with Lawrence.

The project will not only connect two cities — it will also provide infrastructure upgrades along East 38th Street and Post Road, including almost 10 miles of sidewalks, hundreds of new ADA curb ramps, new street paving, a multi-use path, and more.

For more information about the Purple Line and its construction impacts, visit IndyGo’s website. HERE.