Marion County Prosecutor’s Office employee fired after arrest in D.C. on child porn charges

WASHINGTON (WISH) — A now-former employee with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has been arrested on child pornography charges in Washington, D.C.

Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia says the 35-year-old Chancellor Karla of Indianapolis was arrested on March 16. Police say he faces charges of transportation and possession of child pornography.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office says Karla was a paralegal in the child support division. He started in December 2020 and his employment ended on March 16, 2021. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office found out about the investigation in the District of Columbia on March 15. The prosecutor’s office noted it conducts background checks on all of its job candidates.

“Our office was notified of the investigation by law enforcement regarding a former employee. The employee was terminated by our office. We will continue to fully cooperate with investigators,” said a representative of the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office via email.

The D.C. police say the investigation occurred between March 2020 and February 2021.

Assisting in the case was the FBI’s Indianapolis Field Office and several D.C.-area agencies.