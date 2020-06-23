Local

Purdue expels student after ‘racist and despicable’ social media comments

by: Staff Reports
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Purdue University has expelled a student for comments made on social media, the university announced Tuesday.

Purdue President Mitch Daniels determined the repeated statements posted by Maxwell Lawrence were “racist and despicable.”

Daniels said the comments appeared to be intended to incite others and to create a risk to public safety.

He called Lawrence’s conduct “completely and utterly unacceptable by a member of the Purdue community.”

Daniels cited the Purdue catalog that allows the president to expel students if their presence poses a threat to the safety or well-being of the university community.

