Rep. Pence: Camp Atterbury to temporarily house Afghan evacuees

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Some Afghan evacuees are heading to central Indiana.

Representative Greg Pence posted on social media Tuesday morning that he has received confirmation from the Department of Defense that Camp Atterbury will temporarily house Afghan evacuees.

Pence went on to say that over the next few weeks, Atterbury will hold approximately 5,000 people, which is capacity for the location.

This announcement comes after the last American troops withdrew from Afghanistan Monday afternoon, ending American’s 20-year war in the Middle Eastern country.

