Rep. Susan Brooks discusses recent shootings, Israel and President Trump

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – From the pace of the headlines coming out of Washington, you would hardly know Congress is currently on a break.

Several topics are prompting intense discussion, debate and possibly some cooperation.

Representative Susan Brooks stopped by Daybreak Friday.

She discussed a number of issues, including the recent mass shootings and whether she feels expanded background checks and red flag laws are the answer in identifying potential shooters.

Additionally, Indiana’s 5th District congresswoman talked about controversial statements made by both President Trump and Democratic congressional members and Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib’s trip to Israel.

To watch the entire segment, click video.