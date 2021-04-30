Local

Residents told to ‘shelter in place’ for scrap-metal blaze at west-side recycling plant

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Residents living near a scrap metal fire on the city’s west side were asked Friday afternoon to “shelter in place” and turn off ventilation systems.

Smoke was billowing from a large pile of scrap metal at a recycling center on the city’s west side, according to Speedway and Wayne Township fire departments. The fire was reported about 2:46 p.m. Friday at the OmniSource Corp. metal-recycling plant at 2205 S. Holt Road. That’s just northeast of the I-70 interchange for the Sam Jones Expressway.

The fire was expected to last for hours, Wayne Township Fire Department said in a news release. No injuries have been reported.

The Marion County Public Health Department issued an advisory through the Wayne Township Fire Department shortly after 5 p.m. calling on “all persons living in a 2 mile area south/southeast of the fire to shelter in place, and turn off HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) systems in all structures due the large amount of smoke.”

The health department also warned visibility on surface streets in the area is almost zero. People were asked to avoid Raymond Street south of the plant until the fire is under control.

High winds and low water pressure were complicating the firefighting efforts, the news release said. Holt Road was being closed at times so trucks could take more water to the fire.

Winds topped 46 mph about the time the fire was reported, said News 8 Chief Meteorologist Ashley Brown. High winds were not expected to diminish until after sunset, Brown said.

The fire is believed to be accidental, News 8 multimedia reporter Dan Klein reported in a Facebook Live.

Smoke from the area was visible from I-70 near I-465. Wayne Township Fire Department shared images of the blaze on its Facebook page.

On the night of Jan. 10, 2015, the scrap metal shredder building had a large fire at the Omni Source facility. Extremely cold weather hindered firefighters at the blaze.