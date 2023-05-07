Rev: Fueling IU Health’s mission with multimillion-dollar impact

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Saturday, celebrities kicked off the Month of May in high gear at this year’s Rev in Indianapolis.

The event is a chance to support IU Health’s mission.

According to event organizers, Rev is more than just entertainment and food. It’s a chance to give back to the community and support IU Health’s trauma and critical care programs.

“Rev is such an amazing event,” said Alexander Rossi, champion of the 2016 Indy 500.

It’s IU Health’s signature event aiming to raise thousands of dollars to support the most critically ill and injured patients.

“Since we started, we’ve raised over $6 million. This year is going to make a really big difference to a lot of patients and families who come to IU Health for trauma and critical care,” said Crystal Miller, the IU Health Chief Philanthropy Officer.

The event also helps keep the IU Health Emergency Medical Center at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway running.

IMS President Doug Boles says it’s partnership with IU Health has made a big impact.

“We’ve had a relationship with IU Health from the moment we opened our doors in 1909. For us to be able to give back with them and all that they do in the community throughout the state to make medical services more available, it really is a very great cause and that’s what makes it so fun for us,” Boles said.

Alexander Rossi served as this year’s honorary chair.

“Everything that we can do to give back to the community and the people who support us is an automatic yes, and this one even more so,” Rossi said.

He says he’s thankful for IU Health’s work in the community.

“As much as you don’t want to think about potentially getting hurt in a race car or crashing in a race car, it is a very real possibility,” Rossi said. “As part of this event, we’re able to continue to improve upon the safety and resources that we have here.”

Miller says there’s a lot of work to be done in the years that lie ahead.

“We have hospitals all the way from Paoli and Bedford, to Lafayette up to Portland and Muncie, and we’re caring for a large number of people who may need to come to us,” Miller said.