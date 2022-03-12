Local

Saturday is Power Recycling Day at the Indianapolis Zoo

People carrying a TV to be recycled during Power Recycling Day at the Indianapolis Zoo. (Photo by Judy Palermo/The Indianapolis Zoo Public Relations)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Do you have old or unused electronics taking up space in your home? You can drop them off for recycling during Saturday’s Power Recycling Day at the Indianapolis Zoo.

From 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., staff from Technology Recyclers will be at the Zoo (1200 W. Washington Street) to help make the unloading of electronics quick and efficient.

By taking e-waste to the Zoo to be recycled, visitors are helping reduce the amount of harmful chemicals released into the ground, water and air.

Most electronics — pretty much anything with a cord — will be accepted for recycling. There is a $20 cash-only fee for all screens, TVs, and monitors.

During the Zoo’s 2021 Power Recycling Day events, there were more TVs dropped off than ever before and more than 800 families participated. Thanks to the community, 82,500 pounds of e-waste was diverted from landing in local landfills.