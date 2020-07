Semi driver found near burning truck, taken to hospital

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A semi driver was transported to the hospital following a vehicle fire on the city’s southwest side, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

IFD said the driver was found near a burning truck on Harding Street in the 2400 block of Harding Street.

Crews said the driver was unresponsive while being taken to the hospital but did not provide a condition.