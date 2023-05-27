Serious crash blocks traffic on I-70

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A serious crash in Hendricks County has blocked off traffic on Interstate 70, officials say.

According to a Tweet from Indiana Department of Transportation West Central, the crash occurred Saturday afternoon near the 64.8 MM, between State Road 39 and Center Street near Plainfield.

Traffic on I-70 eastbound has been closed as emergency crews continue to work at the scene. As of 2 p.m. Saturday, traffic in the left lane of I-70 westbound and all lanes of I-70 eastbound was closed.

Officials have not said what caused the crash, or if anyone has been injured.