Silver Alert issued for missing 63-year-old Indianapolis man

(Provided Photo/IMPD)
by: Adam Staten
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Indianapolis man, according to the Indiana State Police.

Police said Abu Henderson, 63, has been missing since Wednesday, Dec. 1.

ISP describes Henderson as a Black male who is 5’11” tall and weighs 195 pounds. He has Black hair and brown eyes.

At the time of his disappearance, Henderson was wearing a blue striped shirt, a black jacket, blue jeans and was driving a maroon 2004 Ford F150 with Indiana place TK356NXQ, according to police.

Henderson is believed to be in extreme danger and possibly in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6541.

