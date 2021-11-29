Local

Silver Alert issued for missing Noblesville woman

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Noblesville woman, according to the Indiana State Police.

Police said Jayla Breland, 18, has been missing since Sunday, Nov 28 at 10:30 p.m.

Breland is described as a black female, who is 5’6″ and weighs 278 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was spotted wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt.

Police said she is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical help.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Noblesville Police Department at 317-773-1300.