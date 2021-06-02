Local

Single-vehicle crash in Howard County kills Mooresville man

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Howard County Wednesday morning.

Indiana State Police says officers were called to a crash on State Road 22 near Howard County Road 480 West around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

James Decker, 27, of Mooresville, was driving an International straight truck eastbound on State Road 22 and went off the road for an unknown reason. The truck hit a utility pole, tree and concrete post, according to state police. Decker was killed in the crash.

State police said Wednesday afternoon that it’s not been determined if Decker died from injuries suffered in the crash or because of a medical issue. He was wearing a seat belt.