Slippery Noodle announces death of Indy blues icon Gene Deer

Gene Deer performing at a show. Deer, an Indy-based blues artist, passed away on Jan. 6, 2024. (Provided Photo/Gene Deer Band via Facebook)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis music scene and blues icon Gene Deer has passed away.

The Slippery Noodle announced Deer’s death in a social media post on Saturday.

Deer, a beloved member of the Slippery Noodle family, was described by the restaurant as an “icon in the Indy music scene and beyond.”

They also said in the post that Deer’s “great smile and energy made everyone he touched a better person.”

“He will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. RIP Gene!!!” the post concluded.

Several commenters on the restaurant’s post remembered Deer fondly, describing him as a “legend of a musician” and a “sweetheart.”

Musician David Clawson commented, saying, “After years of admiring him, I recently got to play drums on a gig with Gene. It was a blast. His energy and vibes on and off the stage are what I will miss.”

Jeff Richardson, another commenter, regarded Deer’s death with shock. “What a loss. Gene was a great dude, loved playing with him and just hanging out talking. (He was) very helpful, learned a lot from him. What a talented musician we’ve lost, now I’m living with the blues. RIP brother.”

Deer performed as an American blues, rock, and country musician and singer-songwriter based out of Indy.

He regularly played at the Slippery Noodle Inn in downtown Indianapolis, and recorded two LPs – “Soul Tender” in 1994, and “Livin’ with the Blues” in 1997 – for the Slippery Noodle Sound.