Spierer family: Sunday would’ve been Lauren’s 30th birthday

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) – It’s been more than nine years since Indiana University student Lauren Spierer disappeared following a night out in Bloomington.

Her body has never been found and police have not made any arrests in the case.

On Sunday, Spierer’s family said on social media that Lauren would’ve turned 30.

The family is still asking for any and all help in the case.

