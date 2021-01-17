Local

Spierer family: Sunday would’ve been Lauren’s 30th birthday

by: Staff Reports
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) – It’s been more than nine years since Indiana University student Lauren Spierer disappeared following a night out in Bloomington.

Her body has never been found and police have not made any arrests in the case.

On Sunday, Spierer’s family said on social media that Lauren would’ve turned 30.

Lauren would have been 30 today. If only….

Posted by Official Lauren Spierer Updates from Her Family on Sunday, January 17, 2021

The family is still asking for any and all help in the case.

