Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing 91-year-old Carmel woman

Photo of Kathleen Walsh. (Provided Photo/ISP)
by: Staff Reports
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Carmel woman.

According to the Indiana State Police, 91-year-old Kathleen Walsh was last seen at midnight on Wednesday, July 29.

She is described as a white woman who is 5’3″ and weighs 170 pounds. She has red hair and brown eyes.

At the time of her disappearance, Walsh was seen wearing a dark purple robe and black slippers.

She is believed to be in danger and possibly in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500.

